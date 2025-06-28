Bessemer Group Inc. Sells 36,063 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Bessemer Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 37.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,063 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $4,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 132,437,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,910,477,000 after acquiring an additional 931,776 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 37,529,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,241,637,000 after buying an additional 4,572,555 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,913,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,721,954,000 after buying an additional 708,523 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 20,074,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,491,000 after buying an additional 975,929 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth about $1,118,755,000. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $67.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $66.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.76 billion, a PE ratio of 25.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.48. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.95 and a 52 week high of $76.06.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $9.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.37 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 9.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is 69.89%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MDLZ. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Mondelez International from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on Mondelez International from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised Mondelez International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, June 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Mondelez International from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.63.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

