Bessemer Group Inc. Sells 38,240 Shares of Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY)

Bessemer Group Inc. lowered its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 36.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 66,560 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 38,240 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb were worth $4,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 5,690 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. King Wealth Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. King Wealth Management Group now owns 7,294 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 17,763 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 19,296 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chatham Capital Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 21,795 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on BMY shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on Bristol Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Bristol Myers Squibb from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Bristol Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.00.

In related news, EVP Samit Hirawat acquired 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $47.58 per share, for a total transaction of $202,215.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 83,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,973,548.54. This represents a 5.36% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BMY stock opened at $46.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $94.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.38. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a fifty-two week low of $39.35 and a fifty-two week high of $63.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.30. Bristol Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 87.62% and a net margin of 11.38%. The company had revenue of $11.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($4.40) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.35%. Bristol Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.88%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

