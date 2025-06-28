Bessemer Group Inc. Sells 5,690 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Bessemer Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 34.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,713 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,690 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $2,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Putney Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new stake in Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Generali Investments Management Co LLC bought a new stake in Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

Shares of Travelers Companies stock opened at $263.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.33, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $267.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $254.50. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $200.21 and a 52 week high of $277.83.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The insurance provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $1.38. The firm had revenue of $10.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.97 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 16.10%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.69 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 10th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. This is a boost from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TRV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Hsbc Global Res downgraded Travelers Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Travelers Companies from $260.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Travelers Companies from $290.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Travelers Companies from $287.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $271.11.

Insider Activity at Travelers Companies

In related news, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 35,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.78, for a total value of $9,707,143.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 262,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,820,433.62. This represents a 11.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.50, for a total value of $549,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 255,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,021,107. This trade represents a 0.78% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 163,869 shares of company stock valued at $44,868,201. 1.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Travelers Companies Profile



The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Further Reading

