Bessemer Group Inc. Sells 642 Shares of BlackRock (NYSE:BLK)

Bessemer Group Inc. cut its stake in BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 15.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,559 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 642 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $3,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Investment Management Corp VA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Curio Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 80.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BLK. Citigroup lowered their price objective on BlackRock from $1,200.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on BlackRock from $994.00 to $1,115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Argus increased their price objective on BlackRock from $1,028.00 to $1,090.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. Wall Street Zen upgraded BlackRock to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on BlackRock from $1,045.00 to $1,010.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,102.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $912.50, for a total transaction of $9,125,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 66,034 shares in the company, valued at $60,256,025. This represents a 13.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Trading Up 1.8%

BlackRock stock opened at $1,049.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $962.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $969.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 4.34 and a quick ratio of 4.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.58 billion, a PE ratio of 25.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.41. BlackRock has a 12-month low of $773.74 and a 12-month high of $1,084.22.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The asset manager reported $11.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.84 by $0.46. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.09% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The business had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $9.81 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BlackRock will post 47.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 5th were given a $5.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 5th. This represents a $20.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 50.63%.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

