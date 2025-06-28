Bessemer Group Inc. Sells 8,774 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Bessemer Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 46.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,034 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 8,774 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $6,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Intuit by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 171,605 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $107,854,000 after acquiring an additional 3,648 shares during the last quarter. Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter worth approximately $109,988,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter worth approximately $237,244,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,958,000. Finally, Baer Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,261,000. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Price Performance

Intuit stock opened at $776.57 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $700.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $638.60. The stock has a market cap of $216.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.28. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $532.65 and a 12-month high of $787.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Intuit Announces Dividend

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The software maker reported $11.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.89 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.56 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 21.46% and a net margin of 19.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $9.88 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 10th will be issued a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 10th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is 33.77%.

Insider Activity at Intuit

In other Intuit news, EVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 16,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $729.16, for a total transaction of $12,176,972.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,844,325.16. This trade represents a 41.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 1,738 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $784.09, for a total value of $1,362,748.42. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $356,760.95. This trade represents a 79.25% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 272,896 shares of company stock worth $204,351,942 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INTU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price target on Intuit from $730.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. HSBC upgraded Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $699.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Intuit from $725.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $850.00 target price on Intuit and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating on shares of Intuit in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $793.05.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

