Bessemer Group Inc. Sells 8,845 Shares of Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Bessemer Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 32.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,288 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 8,845 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Cigna Group were worth $6,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Cigna Group alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Cigna Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Putney Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Cigna Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Transce3nd LLC bought a new stake in Cigna Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in Cigna Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cigna Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. 86.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen raised Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $385.00 price target (up from $382.00) on shares of Cigna Group in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Cigna Group from $360.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $388.00 price objective on shares of Cigna Group in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Cigna Group from $385.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $380.39.

Cigna Group Price Performance

NYSE:CI opened at $326.68 on Friday. Cigna Group has a one year low of $262.03 and a one year high of $370.83. The company has a market cap of $87.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $320.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $307.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.35 by $0.39. Cigna Group had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 18.63%. The business had revenue of $65.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.47 earnings per share. Cigna Group’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Cigna Group will post 29.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 3rd were issued a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 3rd. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.44%.

Cigna Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.