Bessemer Group Inc. Sells 8,855 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Bessemer Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 46.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,855 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in AON were worth $4,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AON. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in AON in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of AON in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in shares of AON in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AON in the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in AON during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AON shares. Redburn Partners set a $445.00 price target on AON in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Barclays lowered their price objective on AON from $430.00 to $415.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on AON from $414.00 to $409.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised AON from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $408.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on AON from $420.00 to $398.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AON presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $397.27.

AON stock opened at $352.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.07, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.86. Aon plc has a 1-year low of $291.64 and a 1-year high of $412.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $358.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $370.86.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.04 by ($0.37). AON had a return on equity of 52.71% and a net margin of 15.58%. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 17.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 1st were issued a $0.745 dividend. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 1st. This is a boost from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. AON’s payout ratio is 25.38%.

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It focuses on risk capital including claim management, reinsurance, risk analysis, management, retention, and transfer; and human capital involving analytics, health and benefits, investments, pensions and retirement, talent and rewards, and workplace wellbeing.

