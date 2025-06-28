Bessemer Group Inc. Sells 8,943 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Bessemer Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 54.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,943 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $3,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMP. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 3,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cable Hill Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 39,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,166,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AMP opened at $528.50 on Friday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $385.74 and a 52 week high of $582.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $50.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $502.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $511.59.

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $9.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.08 by $0.42. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 68.93% and a net margin of 17.14%. The firm had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $8.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 38.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 5th were given a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. This is an increase from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 5th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is presently 21.75%.

Ameriprise Financial announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, April 24th that permits the company to repurchase $4.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 9.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AMP. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $510.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Raymond James Financial raised Ameriprise Financial from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $518.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $507.00 to $542.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $550.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ameriprise Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $517.13.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

