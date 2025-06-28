Blossom Wealth Management Cuts Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Blossom Wealth Management lowered its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 23.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,346 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 710 shares during the period. Blossom Wealth Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Compass Planning Associates Inc bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Navigoe LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GOOGL shares. UBS Group set a $195.00 price target on Alphabet in a report on Friday, April 25th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $203.00 price objective (up from $200.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush set a $190.00 price target on Alphabet and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Alphabet from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Alphabet from $225.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.95.

GOOGL stock opened at $178.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $174.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 trillion, a PE ratio of 19.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $140.53 and a 1 year high of $207.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.79. Alphabet had a return on equity of 34.54% and a net margin of 30.86%. The business had revenue of $76.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 9th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 9th. This is a boost from Alphabet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.36%.

In other news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $1,837,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 261,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,844,050. This trade represents a 3.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.68, for a total value of $5,742,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,555,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $451,452,029.28. The trade was a 1.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 216,195 shares of company stock worth $35,764,898 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.64% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

