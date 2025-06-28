Celsius Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its position in shares of Celsius Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) by 30.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,889 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Celsius were worth $1,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Celsius by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,813,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,517,000 after purchasing an additional 345,837 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Celsius by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,292,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444,020 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its stake in Celsius by 60.5% during the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 6,877,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,591,345 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Celsius by 64.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,055,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585,839 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Celsius during the 4th quarter valued at about $85,068,000. 60.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CELH stock opened at $45.89 on Friday. Celsius Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.10 and a 52-week high of $61.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.43.

Celsius ( NASDAQ:CELH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.02). Celsius had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 42.12%. The firm had revenue of $329.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Celsius Holdings Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CELH. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Celsius in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Celsius from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Celsius from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reduced their price target on shares of Celsius from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Celsius in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.18.

In other Celsius news, CEO John Fieldly sold 130,803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $5,886,135.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,038,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,735,965. This represents a 11.19% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

