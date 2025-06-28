Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) Shares Bought by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 27.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,329 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,928 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $5,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CVX. IMG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. 10Elms LLP purchased a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Fairway Wealth LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 75.9% during the fourth quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 204 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CVX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Chevron from $173.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Barclays downgraded shares of Chevron from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $171.00 to $152.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.00 target price (up from $164.00) on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday. BNP Paribas cut Chevron to a “cautious” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.29.

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of CVX stock opened at $143.87 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $140.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $251.26 billion, a PE ratio of 16.44, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.83. Chevron Corporation has a 52-week low of $132.04 and a 52-week high of $168.96.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.03. Chevron had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The business had revenue of $47.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.93 EPS. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $1.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.75%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.17%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

