Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in WillScot Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:WSC)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC decreased its stake in shares of WillScot Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:WSC – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,809 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in WillScot were worth $674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in WillScot in the fourth quarter worth $97,734,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in WillScot by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,314,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,020,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639,559 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in WillScot by 747.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,820,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605,436 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in WillScot by 1,246.2% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,229,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its position in WillScot by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,307,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,544,000 after purchasing an additional 897,184 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at WillScot

In other WillScot news, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz purchased 10,000 shares of WillScot stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.79 per share, with a total value of $267,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 128,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,451,007.43. This trade represents a 8.42% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WillScot Price Performance

NASDAQ WSC opened at $28.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 315.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.07 and its 200 day moving average is $30.68. WillScot Holdings Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $21.91 and a fifty-two week high of $43.80.

WillScot (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.04). WillScot had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 26.28%. The business had revenue of $559.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. WillScot’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that WillScot Holdings Corporation will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

WillScot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 4th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. WillScot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 311.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on WillScot from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 4th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of WillScot in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on WillScot from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on WillScot from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on WillScot from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.63.

WillScot Profile

WillScot Holdings Corporation provides workspace and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. Its modular solutions include panelized and stackable offices, single-wide modular space units, section modulars and redi-plex, classrooms, ground level offices, blast-resistant modules, clearspan structures, and other modular space; and portable storage solutions, such as portable and cold storage containers, as well as trailers.

