Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC decreased its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 11.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 551 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $2,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Providence First Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Providence First Trust Co now owns 676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Enterprises LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Enterprises LLC now owns 5,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC now owns 264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,080,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

QQQ stock opened at $548.09 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $402.39 and a 12-month high of $549.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $509.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $504.06.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 23rd will be issued a $0.5911 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

