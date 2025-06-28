Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Makes New Investment in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $248,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 477,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,293,000 after buying an additional 53,763 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 165.6% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 147.0% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF stock opened at $100.43 on Friday. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a one year low of $79.20 and a one year high of $102.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.35 and a beta of 1.05.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

