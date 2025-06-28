Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Purchases 981 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,634 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 98.8% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 81,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after buying an additional 40,390 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 182.3% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 57,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 37,271 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 104.3% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 100,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,587,000 after purchasing an additional 51,064 shares during the period. White & Co Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $18,042,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

SCHA stock opened at $25.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.72. The company has a market cap of $17.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.28 and a beta of 1.17. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.04 and a fifty-two week high of $28.57.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.