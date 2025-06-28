Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Sells 1,335 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC cut its position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 31.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,335 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Diageo by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,795,000 after buying an additional 3,964 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Diageo by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 138,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,488,000 after buying an additional 19,327 shares in the last quarter. Maia Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Diageo by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Maia Wealth LLC now owns 13,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after buying an additional 2,593 shares in the last quarter. Aviso Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Diageo by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Aviso Financial Inc. now owns 242,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,846,000 after buying an additional 7,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Diageo by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 348,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,317,000 after buying an additional 8,656 shares in the last quarter. 8.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on DEO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Diageo in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.00.

Shares of DEO opened at $100.43 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $109.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.60. Diageo plc has a 52-week low of $99.26 and a 52-week high of $142.73. The company has a market cap of $55.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 0.58.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

