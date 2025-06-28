Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Sells 591 Shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lessened its stake in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 24,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 591 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in DaVita were worth $3,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of DaVita by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,589,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,716,000 after buying an additional 275,284 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of DaVita by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 740,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,783,000 after purchasing an additional 82,326 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in shares of DaVita by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 466,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,697,000 after purchasing an additional 57,386 shares during the last quarter. Amundi grew its stake in shares of DaVita by 116.4% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 446,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,726,000 after purchasing an additional 240,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of DaVita by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 392,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,687,000 after purchasing an additional 102,230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DVA. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of DaVita from $170.00 to $164.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of DaVita from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DaVita currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.50.

Shares of DVA opened at $141.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $149.53. DaVita Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.76 and a 12 month high of $179.60.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. DaVita had a net margin of 6.63% and a return on equity of 176.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that DaVita Inc. will post 10.76 EPS for the current year.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

