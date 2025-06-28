Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Invests $400.54 Million in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,105,216 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $400,538,000. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 4.9% of Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth $27,266,582,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 21,420.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 30,245,061 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,754,425,000 after purchasing an additional 30,104,520 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 65,709,496 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $14,416,078,000 after purchasing an additional 17,681,004 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 823,360,597 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $180,637,081,000 after purchasing an additional 17,635,391 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 17,054.5% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,088,589 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,652,116,000 after buying an additional 12,018,120 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $223.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $202.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $209.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.33. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.61 and a fifty-two week high of $242.52.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.21. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The firm had revenue of $155.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Keith Brian Alexander sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.68, for a total transaction of $210,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,151,366.20. This trade represents a 15.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.67, for a total transaction of $476,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 506,974 shares in the company, valued at $96,664,732.58. This trade represents a 0.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,037 shares of company stock worth $20,531,075 in the last ninety days. 9.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AMZN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $287.00 to $206.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Truist Financial cut their price target on Amazon.com from $265.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $248.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $287.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.81.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

