Family Legacy Inc. Lowers Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Family Legacy Inc. reduced its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,297 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 2.5% of Family Legacy Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Family Legacy Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $7,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Redwood Park Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Curat Global LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Midwest Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Down 0.5%

JPM opened at $287.31 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $261.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $252.76. The firm has a market cap of $798.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.08. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $190.90 and a twelve month high of $289.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.63 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $45.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.62 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 21.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.44 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.49%.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 6,128 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.47, for a total value of $1,608,416.16. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 62,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,392,563.85. This trade represents a 8.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 6,608 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.71, for a total transaction of $1,755,811.68. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 36,520 shares in the company, valued at $9,703,729.20. This trade represents a 15.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,200 shares of company stock valued at $18,060,015 over the last 90 days. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on JPM. Wall Street Zen raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Piper Sandler reissued a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $305.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $275.00 price objective (up from $250.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $273.15.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

