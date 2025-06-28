Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Stake Increased by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,267 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $1,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Longboard Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the first quarter worth $222,000. Prairie Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the first quarter worth $203,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 4.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 85,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,540,000 after buying an additional 3,510 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the first quarter worth $491,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the first quarter worth $1,153,000. Institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FNF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.60.

Fidelity National Financial Stock Up 0.4%

Fidelity National Financial stock opened at $56.58 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $47.92 and a one year high of $66.72.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 8.43%. The firm’s revenue was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Fidelity National Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is currently 49.50%.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

See Also

