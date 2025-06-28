Gallagher Capital Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Gallagher Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,047 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 1.8% of Gallagher Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Gallagher Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 1,582 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Capital & Planning LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 4,383 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 50,132 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,490,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 110,330 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $20,886,000 after buying an additional 4,110 shares during the period. Finally, Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $154,716,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.68, for a total transaction of $5,742,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,555,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $451,452,029.28. This trade represents a 1.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.33, for a total transaction of $104,537.09. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,377,014.99. This trade represents a 4.21% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 216,195 shares of company stock valued at $35,764,898. 11.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Westpark Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. UBS Group set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, April 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Alphabet from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $199.95.

Alphabet Stock Up 2.9%

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $178.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $140.53 and a 52-week high of $207.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $166.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $174.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $76.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.30 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 30.86% and a return on equity of 34.54%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 9th were given a $0.21 dividend. This is a positive change from Alphabet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 9th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.36%.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

