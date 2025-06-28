Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD) Shares Acquired by Golden State Wealth Management LLC

Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD – Free Report) by 194.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,252 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,391 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 28,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 12,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 11,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 22,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 21,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares during the period.

Global X U.S. Preferred ETF Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of PFFD stock opened at $18.80 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.19. Global X U.S. Preferred ETF has a 1-year low of $17.81 and a 1-year high of $21.08.

Global X U.S. Preferred ETF Company Profile

The Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (PFFD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US preferred stocks, selected and weighted by market value. PFFD was launched on Sep 11, 2017 and is managed by Global X.

