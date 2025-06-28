Golden State Wealth Management LLC Acquires 850 Shares of Hershey Company (The) (NYSE:HSY)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Hershey Company (The) (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 112.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,607 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $275,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HSY. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Hershey by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,460,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,110,126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980,997 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Hershey by 18,311.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,010,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,728,460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,127 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Hershey in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,978,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in Hershey by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,628,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,710,000 after purchasing an additional 453,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Hershey by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,635,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,003,000 after purchasing an additional 247,675 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on HSY shares. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Hershey from $162.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Hershey from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Hershey from $183.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Hershey from $167.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Hershey from $178.00 to $175.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.84.

Shares of HSY opened at $167.09 on Friday. Hershey Company has a 12 month low of $140.13 and a 12 month high of $208.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $165.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60, a PEG ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.15. Hershey had a net margin of 15.32% and a return on equity of 38.70%. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Hershey Company will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $1.37 per share. This represents a $5.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. Hershey’s payout ratio is 67.57%.

In other Hershey news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 974 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.11, for a total value of $153,025.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,994 shares in the company, valued at $470,387.34. This trade represents a 24.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 31,210 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.80, for a total transaction of $5,018,568.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 193,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,134,739.20. This represents a 13.88% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

