Golden State Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in VanEck Short Muni ETF (BATS:SMB)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Short Muni ETF (BATS:SMB – Free Report) by 95.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,178 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Short Muni ETF were worth $260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get VanEck Short Muni ETF alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of VanEck Short Muni ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,831,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,383,000 after purchasing an additional 116,822 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in VanEck Short Muni ETF by 68.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 523,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,954,000 after acquiring an additional 212,839 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in VanEck Short Muni ETF by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 407,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,977,000 after acquiring an additional 99,549 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in VanEck Short Muni ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 211,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,617,000 after acquiring an additional 7,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Condor Capital Management grew its stake in VanEck Short Muni ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 205,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,511,000 after acquiring an additional 6,882 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Short Muni ETF Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of BATS:SMB opened at $17.24 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.11 and a 200 day moving average of $17.12. VanEck Short Muni ETF has a 12 month low of $16.70 and a 12 month high of $17.29.

About VanEck Short Muni ETF

The VanEck Short Muni ETF (SMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of investment grade, tax-exempt US municipal bonds with nominal maturities of 1-6 years. SMB was launched on Feb 22, 2008 and is managed by VanEck.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Short Muni ETF (BATS:SMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Short Muni ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Short Muni ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.