Golden State Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 85.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,278 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Curio Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Parvin Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Curat Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the first quarter worth about $42,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $91.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $94.00 price objective (up from $90.00) on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Tuesday. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.95.

CP stock opened at $78.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $78.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.07. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 52-week low of $66.49 and a 52-week high of $87.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.46, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The transportation company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.74. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 25.99% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.1644 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 27th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.91%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

