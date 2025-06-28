Golden State Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,234 Shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) by 5,609.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $270,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in AvalonBay Communities by 1,666.7% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Crowley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $226.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $227.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $265.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $238.00 to $213.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $235.86.

AvalonBay Communities Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of AVB opened at $204.36 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $205.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $211.80. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $180.40 and a twelve month high of $239.29. The stock has a market cap of $29.09 billion, a PE ratio of 25.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.03. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 38.86%. The firm had revenue of $693.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $744.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 11.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AvalonBay Communities Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.17%.

Insider Activity at AvalonBay Communities

In related news, EVP Edward M. Schulman sold 5,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.67, for a total value of $1,222,708.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,623,288.39. This trade represents a 25.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin P. O’shea sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.57, for a total transaction of $1,245,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,782 shares in the company, valued at $4,728,859.74. This represents a 20.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About AvalonBay Communities

(Free Report)

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store, Other Stabilized, and Development or Redevelopment. The Same Store segment refers to the operating communities that were owned and had stabilized occupancy.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.