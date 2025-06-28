Golden State Wealth Management LLC Buys 599 Shares of Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 112.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,134 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 121.4% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 62 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 218.5% during the 1st quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 86 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 96 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ULTA has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $327.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $490.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $460.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $477.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $510.00 to $542.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $462.22.

Insider Transactions at Ulta Beauty

In other news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.16, for a total transaction of $332,982.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,817,429.12. This trade represents a 10.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Price Performance

Ulta Beauty stock opened at $458.27 on Friday. Ulta Beauty Inc. has a 1-year low of $309.01 and a 1-year high of $491.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $427.68 and its 200 day moving average is $400.30.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The specialty retailer reported $6.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.73 by $0.97. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 49.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.47 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty Inc. will post 23.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.