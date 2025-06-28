Golden State Wealth Management LLC Has $232,000 Stock Holdings in BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BFZ)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BFZ – Free Report) by 100.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,144 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,572 shares during the quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust by 247.4% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 69,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 49,484 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $138,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 15,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust by 128.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 120,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 67,829 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the period.

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 50,569 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.23 per share, with a total value of $517,320.87. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,802,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,133,963.67. This represents a 1.06% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:BFZ opened at $10.77 on Friday. BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust has a 1 year low of $10.17 and a 1 year high of $12.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.78 and its 200-day moving average is $11.03.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a $0.059 dividend. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th.

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal and California income taxes.

