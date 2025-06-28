Golden State Wealth Management LLC Has $247,000 Position in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 180.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,752 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Burkett Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 185.0% in the first quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC now owns 285 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Mainstream Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 753.8% in the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 333 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MDT. Mizuho decreased their price target on Medtronic from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised Medtronic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 21st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on Medtronic from $105.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Medtronic from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.87.

Medtronic Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of NYSE:MDT opened at $86.19 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.33. The firm has a market cap of $110.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.81, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.85. Medtronic PLC has a 52-week low of $75.96 and a 52-week high of $96.25.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $8.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.81 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 13.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Medtronic PLC will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 27th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.35%.

About Medtronic

(Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.