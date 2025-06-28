Golden State Wealth Management LLC Has $268,000 Stake in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 5,096.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,949 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 3,873 shares during the quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 707 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, PARK CIRCLE Co grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 1,000 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CVS opened at $68.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $86.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. CVS Health Corporation has a 12 month low of $43.56 and a 12 month high of $72.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $64.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.79.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.63. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 10.59%. The company had revenue of $94.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that CVS Health Corporation will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CVS shares. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $84.00 price target (up from $76.00) on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Mizuho lifted their target price on CVS Health from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Barclays set a $79.00 target price on CVS Health and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on CVS Health from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.75.

In related news, Director Guy P. Sansone purchased 1,570 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $63.70 per share, with a total value of $100,009.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $764,845.90. This trade represents a 15.04% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

