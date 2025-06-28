Golden State Wealth Management LLC Has $298,000 Holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Free Report) by 48.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,380 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,075 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF alerts:

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Price Performance

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF stock opened at $53.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.98 and a 200-day moving average of $49.32. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a one year low of $40.01 and a one year high of $53.81. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.01 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Increases Dividend

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.1291 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. This is an increase from iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th.

(Free Report)

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (USXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities screened for positive environmental, social and governance rating while also screening for involvement in controversial activities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.