Golden State Wealth Management LLC Has $374,000 Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 248.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,403 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,426 shares during the quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Altus Wealth Group LLC raised its position in United Parcel Service by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,022 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC raised its position in United Parcel Service by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 7,227 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in United Parcel Service by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 4,124 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in United Parcel Service by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,054 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diligent Investors LLC raised its position in United Parcel Service by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 6,722 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UPS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Susquehanna lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. HSBC lowered United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $126.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen lowered United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on United Parcel Service from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.26.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

Shares of UPS opened at $101.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $98.18 and a 200-day moving average of $110.69. The company has a market cap of $85.71 billion, a PE ratio of 14.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.22. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $90.55 and a one year high of $148.15.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.25 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 40.15% and a net margin of 6.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.48%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.63%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

