Golden State Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 508.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,849 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares during the quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,378,995 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,629,225,000 after purchasing an additional 4,029,596 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter valued at about $909,598,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in TE Connectivity by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,015,210 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $857,499,000 after acquiring an additional 33,340 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in TE Connectivity by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,603,251 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $801,101,000 after acquiring an additional 592,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in TE Connectivity by 72.1% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,064,822 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $581,148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702,825 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of TEL stock opened at $166.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $49.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $116.30 and a fifty-two week high of $170.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $157.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.05.

TE Connectivity Dividend Announcement

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The electronics maker reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 19.40%. TE Connectivity’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 22nd. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is currently 62.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on TEL. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $148.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $163.00 to $156.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $163.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.50.

Insider Transactions at TE Connectivity

In other news, insider Aaron Kyle Stucki sold 13,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $2,227,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,021,690. The trade was a 35.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 25,000 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.03, for a total transaction of $3,975,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,130,963.28. This trade represents a 49.04% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 187,775 shares of company stock valued at $29,596,059. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

