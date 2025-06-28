Golden State Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 317.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,154 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,524 shares during the quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Intel by 55.8% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 98,340 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,232,000 after purchasing an additional 35,239 shares in the last quarter. Corundum Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Intel during the 1st quarter worth about $599,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Intel during the 1st quarter worth about $567,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Intel by 156.3% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 64,901 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 39,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steph & Co. lifted its holdings in Intel by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 6,967 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intel stock opened at $22.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.97 billion, a PE ratio of -5.06 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.12. Intel Corporation has a 12 month low of $17.67 and a 12 month high of $37.16.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The chip maker reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $12.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.26 billion. Intel had a negative return on equity of 3.15% and a negative net margin of 36.19%. The company’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Corporation will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on INTC. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on Intel from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on Intel from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on Intel from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Bank of America raised Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Intel from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.57.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

