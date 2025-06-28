Golden State Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 97.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,789 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares during the quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Providence First Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Synergy Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:HDV opened at $116.69 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $115.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.57. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $106.01 and a 12 month high of $122.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a PE ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 0.81.

About iShares Core High Dividend ETF

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

