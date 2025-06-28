Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – September (BATS:USEP) Shares Sold by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management lessened its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – September (BATS:USEP – Free Report) by 15.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 27,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,124 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – September were worth $934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – September by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 32,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – September by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 14,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – September by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 60,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,144,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – September by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 132,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,680,000 after acquiring an additional 2,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miller Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – September in the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000.

Shares of USEP opened at $36.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $133.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.37 and a 200-day moving average of $35.15. Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – September has a 52 week low of $32.42 and a 52 week high of $36.74.

The Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – September (USEP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. USEP was launched on Sep 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

