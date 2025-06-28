International Assets Investment Management LLC Acquires 2,513 Shares of CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX)

International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 26.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,952 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 2,513 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of CSX by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 117,579 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,794,000 after buying an additional 15,029 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in CSX by 15.1% in the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 12,514 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in CSX by 9.8% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 38,757 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 3,458 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 61.4% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 14,154 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 5,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cercano Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,869,000. 73.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CSX. Bank of America increased their target price on CSX from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 13th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of CSX from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on CSX from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.14.

CSX opened at $32.91 on Friday. CSX Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $26.22 and a fifty-two week high of $37.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.64 and a 200 day moving average of $31.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $61.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.71, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.24.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The transportation company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. CSX had a net margin of 22.66% and a return on equity of 26.42%. On average, research analysts expect that CSX Corporation will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.14%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

