International Assets Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 1,948 iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Helen Stephens Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 8.1% during the first quarter. Helen Stephens Group LLC now owns 192,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,475,000 after purchasing an additional 14,368 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $361,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 19,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after buying an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 199,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,311,000 after buying an additional 45,842 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Trading Up 0.6%

IUSG stock opened at $149.59 on Friday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $108.91 and a 1-year high of $149.96. The firm has a market cap of $23.28 billion, a PE ratio of 31.18 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $138.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.24.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a $0.2104 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. This is a positive change from iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

