International Assets Investment Management LLC Has $298,000 Holdings in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC)

International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 439 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 22 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get KLA alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KLAC. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of KLA by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in KLA by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 6,935 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,370,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in KLA by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in KLA during the 4th quarter valued at $796,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in KLA by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 67,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,346,000 after purchasing an additional 6,327 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

KLA Stock Performance

KLAC stock opened at $889.87 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $778.92 and its 200-day moving average is $724.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $117.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.40. KLA Corporation has a twelve month low of $551.33 and a twelve month high of $914.83.

KLA Increases Dividend

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $8.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.08 by $0.33. KLA had a return on equity of 112.97% and a net margin of 31.99%. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that KLA Corporation will post 31.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. This is a boost from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.70. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is 27.63%.

KLA announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, April 30th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KLAC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of KLA from $870.00 to $868.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $830.00 price objective on shares of KLA in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of KLA in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $725.00 target price (down from $875.00) on shares of KLA in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KLA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $815.39.

Get Our Latest Analysis on KLAC

Insider Activity at KLA

In other KLA news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 10,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $683.30, for a total value of $7,381,006.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,803,042. The trade was a 12.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $766.46, for a total value of $781,022.74. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,291,492.34. This represents a 3.54% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KLA Company Profile

(Free Report)

KLA Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB and Component Inspection.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.