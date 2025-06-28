International Assets Investment Management LLC Lowers Position in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:SYLD)

International Assets Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:SYLD – Free Report) by 16.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 899 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF were worth $299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYLD. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth $81,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 42,540.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000.

Shares of BATS SYLD opened at $65.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $956.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 1.04. Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $54.75 and a 52 week high of $76.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.41.

The Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (SYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund offers active exposure to US stocks with attractive cash flow characterized by dividends, shares buybacks and net debt paydown. SYLD was launched on May 14, 2013 and is managed by Cambria.

