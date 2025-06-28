International Assets Investment Management LLC Purchases 608 Shares of PACCAR Inc. (NASDAQ:PCAR)

International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of PACCAR Inc. (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 21.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PCAR. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in PACCAR by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,798,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,747,408,000 after buying an additional 3,364,650 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,242,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,269,000 after acquiring an additional 362,637 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of PACCAR by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,767,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,119,997,000 after acquiring an additional 572,231 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of PACCAR by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,791,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,509,000 after acquiring an additional 167,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,202,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,189,000 after purchasing an additional 565,967 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PCAR opened at $94.89 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.73. PACCAR Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.65 and a 12-month high of $118.81. The firm has a market cap of $49.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $6.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 20.79%. The company’s revenue was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc. will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. PACCAR’s payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PCAR. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of PACCAR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Melius Research set a $120.00 price objective on shares of PACCAR in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. UBS Group downgraded shares of PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut PACCAR from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised PACCAR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.59.

In other news, Director Pierre R. Breber acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $89.78 per share, for a total transaction of $448,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,168,486.70. The trade was a 62.38% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

