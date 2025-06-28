International Assets Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 3,062 iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IUSV. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1,560.0% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 20.0% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $187,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 237,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,987,000 after buying an additional 18,922 shares in the last quarter.
iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Price Performance
iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF stock opened at $94.21 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.11. The company has a market capitalization of $20.72 billion, a PE ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a one year low of $80.14 and a one year high of $100.29.
About iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF
The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.
