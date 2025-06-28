International Assets Investment Management LLC Sells 139 Shares of iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG)

International Assets Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 139 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Global Financials ETF worth $272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get iShares Global Financials ETF alerts:

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 71.9% in the 4th quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 4,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,864 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $605,000. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,546,000.

iShares Global Financials ETF Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSEARCA IXG opened at $110.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $524.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Global Financials ETF has a one year low of $82.60 and a one year high of $110.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.31.

iShares Global Financials ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Global Financials Sector Index Fund, formerly iShares Global Financials ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s deems part of the financial sector of the economy and important to global markets, as represented by the S&P Global 1200 Financials Sector Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.