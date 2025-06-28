International Assets Investment Management LLC Sells 139 Shares of iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG)

International Assets Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 139 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Global Financials ETF worth $272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 71.9% in the 4th quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 4,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,864 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $605,000. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,546,000.
iShares Global Financials ETF Trading Up 0.4%
Shares of NYSEARCA IXG opened at $110.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $524.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Global Financials ETF has a one year low of $82.60 and a one year high of $110.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.31.
iShares Global Financials ETF Profile
Ishares S&P Global Financials Sector Index Fund, formerly iShares Global Financials ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s deems part of the financial sector of the economy and important to global markets, as represented by the S&P Global 1200 Financials Sector Index (the Index).
