iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Shares Purchased by Golden State Wealth Management LLC

Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 37.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $4,006,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,606,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $153,200,000 after acquiring an additional 7,420 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 974.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 2,076 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 947.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 107,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,942,000 after acquiring an additional 97,274 shares during the period. Finally, Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 34,101 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,153,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:IEF opened at $95.39 on Friday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $91.08 and a 12-month high of $99.18. The company has a market capitalization of $34.53 billion, a PE ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 0.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $94.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.91.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a $0.3101 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

