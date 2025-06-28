iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) Stock Holdings Lifted by Golden State Wealth Management LLC

Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Free Report) by 57.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $338,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 9,033.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 10,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after buying an additional 10,750 shares in the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 611,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $65,301,000 after buying an additional 120,000 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 122.6% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 166,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,839,000 after buying an additional 91,965 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 87.4% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 25,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,761,000 after buying an additional 11,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMJ Financial Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management now owns 72,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,747,000 after buying an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSEARCA:LQD opened at $109.01 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $107.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.48. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $103.45 and a 12-month high of $114.07. The company has a market cap of $29.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.25 and a beta of 0.33.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Profile

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LQD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.