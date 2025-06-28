Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 3,721 Shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 28.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,721 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $1,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NRG Energy by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,436,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its position in shares of NRG Energy by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 2,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of NRG Energy by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in shares of NRG Energy by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of NRG Energy by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

NRG Energy Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of NRG Energy stock opened at $162.79 on Friday. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.11 and a 12-month high of $168.57. The stock has a market cap of $31.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $141.87 and its 200-day moving average is $113.46.

NRG Energy Announces Dividend

NRG Energy ( NYSE:NRG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $1.90. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 73.78% and a net margin of 4.66%. The company had revenue of $8.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 1st were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 1st. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.39%.

Insider Activity at NRG Energy

In other NRG Energy news, Director Kevin Howell sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.50, for a total value of $7,725,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,563,471.50. This represents a 47.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NRG shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on NRG Energy in a research note on Friday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $129.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on NRG Energy from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on NRG Energy from $138.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $167.00 target price (up previously from $115.00) on shares of NRG Energy in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.80.

NRG Energy Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

