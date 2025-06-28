Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 8,336 Shares of Match Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its holdings in Match Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) by 16.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,049 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,336 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Match Group were worth $1,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MTCH. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in Match Group in the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Match Group during the 4th quarter worth $250,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Match Group by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,486,837 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,344,000 after acquiring an additional 683,132 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Match Group during the 4th quarter worth $704,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Match Group during the 4th quarter worth $388,000. Institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

MTCH has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Match Group from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Match Group from $35.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Evercore ISI reiterated a “cautious” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Match Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Barclays cut their price target on Match Group from $52.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Match Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.96.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTCH opened at $30.85 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.35. Match Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.39 and a 12-month high of $38.84.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. Match Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.62%.

In other news, CEO Spencer M. Rascoff acquired 70,885 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.05 per share, for a total transaction of $1,988,324.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 137,478 shares in the company, valued at $3,856,257.90. The trade was a 106.45% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. Its portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Hinge, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Pairs, Plenty Of Fish, Azar, BLK, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands, each built to increase users' likelihood of connecting with others. Its services are available in over 40 languages to users worldwide.

