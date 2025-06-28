JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Keudell Morrison Wealth Management

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lessened its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 164 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 0.6% of Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,310,884,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 25,861.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 23,556,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,778,289,000 after purchasing an additional 23,465,278 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,845,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,113,147,000 after purchasing an additional 4,515,147 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 34,259.3% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,499,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $838,865,000 after purchasing an additional 3,489,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 10,684,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,561,256,000 after purchasing an additional 2,551,899 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 6,129 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.76, for a total value of $1,536,908.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 68,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,197,873.08. This represents a 8.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 6,608 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.71, for a total transaction of $1,755,811.68. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 36,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,703,729.20. The trade was a 15.32% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,200 shares of company stock valued at $18,060,015 in the last 90 days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $287.31 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $190.90 and a 12 month high of $289.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $798.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $261.55 and a 200-day moving average of $252.76.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.63 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $45.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.62 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 21.21%. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 27.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $305.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $277.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $273.15.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

