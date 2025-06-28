Legacy Advisors LLC Buys 62 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 0.7% of Legacy Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $6,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 5,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,328,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 4,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC now owns 13,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,340,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 1,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on JPM. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective (up previously from $250.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $235.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $305.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $236.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $273.15.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $287.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $261.55 and its 200-day moving average is $252.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $190.90 and a 1 year high of $289.41. The company has a market cap of $798.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.08.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.63 by $0.44. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 21.21% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The firm had revenue of $45.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.44 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be issued a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.49%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 6,608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.71, for a total transaction of $1,755,811.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 36,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,703,729.20. The trade was a 15.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 6,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.47, for a total transaction of $1,608,416.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 62,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,392,563.85. This trade represents a 8.94% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,200 shares of company stock worth $18,060,015 in the last 90 days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

