Legacy Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Legacy Advisors LLC raised its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,937 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,340 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 1.3% of Legacy Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $12,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Compass Planning Associates Inc purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Navigoe LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.33, for a total transaction of $104,537.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,303 shares in the company, valued at $2,377,014.99. The trade was a 4.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.68, for a total transaction of $5,742,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,555,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $451,452,029.28. The trade was a 1.26% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 216,195 shares of company stock valued at $35,764,898. Insiders own 11.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $178.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $140.53 and a 1-year high of $207.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $174.52.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $76.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.30 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 30.86% and a return on equity of 34.54%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 9th. This is an increase from Alphabet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is 9.36%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Westpark Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Alphabet from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. JMP Securities upgraded Alphabet from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. Bank of America upped their price target on Alphabet from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Citizens Jmp upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “market perform” rating to a “mkt outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.95.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

